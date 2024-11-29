24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Pontiac father, son killed in Thanksgiving Day crash identified: officials

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, November 29, 2024 4:22PM
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- A crash claimed the lives of a father and his son on Thanksgiving, officials said.

The crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of IL-170 and 19th Road in Brookfield Township.

The father was driving with his son northbound on IL-170 when a driver crashed into them at the intersection of North 19th Road, officials said.

Both men were rushed to the hospital where they died shortly after their arrival.

They were identified as Daniel W. Wilson, 57, and Drew C. Wilson, 24, of Pontiac.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by LaSalle County Sheriff's Office and Grundy County Coroner's office.

