Bruce Willis' wife opens up about 'desperately' needing support after his dementia diagnosis

Emma Heming Willis opened up about her family's struggles since sharing Bruce Willlis' dementia diagnosis with the world.

Emma Heming Willis opened up about her family's struggles since sharing Bruce Willlis' dementia diagnosis with the world.

Emma Heming Willis opened up about her family's struggles since sharing Bruce Willlis' dementia diagnosis with the world.

Emma Heming Willis opened up about her family's struggles since sharing Bruce Willlis' dementia diagnosis with the world.

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis has opened up about needing support in the wake of his dementia diagnosis.

She has been candid about the struggles the family has faced since they announced Willis' initial diagnosis of aphasia in 2022. He has since been given a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, known as FTD.

Heming Willis often takes to social media to share updates and glimpses of the action star since he stepped away from public life. She also uses her platform to open honest dialogue with her community of followers.

In a video she shared to Instagram, Heming Willis said, "I don't want it to be misconstrued that I'm good, 'cause I'm not. I'm not good. But I have to put my best foot forward for the sake of myself and my family."

Heming Willis spoke at an education conference held by the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration about how the difficult decision to share her husband's diagnosis with the world was a step towards healing.

"I wanted to do something good out of something that was really awful," she said, "Everything changed for the better once we were able to disclose his diagnosis."

Sharing Willis' battle with the disease has allowed their family to find community with others struggling with similar issues.

"I was able to seek the support that I so desperately needed for my husband, for our whole family," she said.