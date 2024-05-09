WATCH LIVE

Bucket Listers' best rooftops and patios around Chicago

ByTony Smith WLS logo
Thursday, May 9, 2024 3:04PM
Keely O'Neal with Bucket Listers Experiences (BLE) stopped talks about the top rooftops and patios spots around Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Keely O'Neal with Bucket Listers Experiences (BLE) stopped ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about the top rooftops and patios spots around Chicago. O'Neal is the senior project manager with Bucket Listers Experiences for top rooftops & patios.

Here's Chicago Bucket Listers' Top Spot List:

Offshore - a Bucket Listers partner: Best Rooftop For Taking Visiting Guests - why?

Wine Wednesdays @ Rooftop Cinema: Best Rooftop For Movie Night

Cabra: Best Rooftop For Foodies

Whirlyball: Best Rooftop Surprise and Delight

Utopian tailgate: Best Rooftop For Group Party Hangs

To connect with BLE and check off your bucket list, click here.

