New Peterson/Ridge Metra station Metra station opens in Edgewater

The Peterson/Ridge Metra station opened to the public Monday morning in the Edgewater neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new Metra station that has been a long time in the making opened Monday on Chicago's North Side.

It comes after more than two years of construction and some delays.

The new station includes four new trains that will offer weekday service on the UP North Line.

The added trains begin service today and are expected to fill gaps in the rush hours to provide more reliable transit options and reduce crowding.

The new $27 million station broke ground in November of 2021.

The project had been discussed for more than a decade but state funding issues held it up.

"We're all very excited," Metra spokesperson Michael Gillis said. "You know, this has been a long time coming. We know the people in this e=neighborhood have been waiting for this for a long time. Asking. I know people drive by it and they are wondering, 'When is it gonna open?' When is it going to open?' and we are glad we are finally able to open it for people."

Meanwhile the station will have two shelters with on demand heating, two six-car platforms so passengers can board from either side of the street, paid parking spaces and bike parking.

While the new station opened Monday, there will be an official dedication ceremony taking place in June.