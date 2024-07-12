Concealed-Carry License holder, burglary suspect get into shootout at Bucktown business: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Concealed-Carry License holder and a burglary suspect got into a shootout at a Northwest Side business early Friday, Chicago police said.

Police said it happened in the Bucktown neighborhood's 2200-block of North Elston Avenue at about 4:30 a.m.

A 63-year-old man, who has a valid FOID card and CCL, was inside of a business when a burglary suspect, identified only as male, confronted him, police said. Both the CCL holder and the suspect took out guns and exchanged gunfire.

Police said the suspect then got into a waiting sedan and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim was not injured, and it is unclear whether the suspect was injured, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

