4 burglars smash into Wicker Park business, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team and Christian Piekos WLS logo
Friday, July 12, 2024 1:44PM
Thieves with sledgehammer break into store amid crash-and-grab alert
Thieves with a sledgehammer were caught on video breaking into Gold Coast Market. CPD issued an alert about a series of smash-and-grab burglaries

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary at a Wicker Park business Friday morning.

The burglary occurred at the eRepair shop in the 1700-block of West North Avenue at about 3:01 a.m.

Police said four male suspects broke the front glass window of the business, made entry and removed items. Surveillance video shows the suspects smash their way in and make their way around the business.

They then got into a waiting black SUV, possible a Jeep Grand Cherokee, and fled eastbound, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
