4 burglars smash into Wicker Park business, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary at a Wicker Park business Friday morning.

The burglary occurred at the eRepair shop in the 1700-block of West North Avenue at about 3:01 a.m.

Police said four male suspects broke the front glass window of the business, made entry and removed items. Surveillance video shows the suspects smash their way in and make their way around the business.

They then got into a waiting black SUV, possible a Jeep Grand Cherokee, and fled eastbound, police said.

RELATED: CPD issue alert after more than 20 crash-and-grab burglaries, video shows thieves using sledgehammer

No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

