Man found shot to death in Bucktown, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found shot to death on the city's Northwest Side early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting in the Bucktown neighborhood's 2200-block of West Cortland Street around 3 a.m.

First responders with the Chicago Fire Department found the victim, a 32-year-old man, unresponsive.

CFD transported the man to St. Mary's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Summer 2025 violence: Tracking shootings across Chicago Live updates

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood