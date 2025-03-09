24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Several people displaced after fire causes nearly $1M in damage to 6 Buffalo Grove homes: officials

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, March 9, 2025 12:16PM
A fire in Buffalo Grove, IL damaged six townhomes in the 300-block of Le Parc Circle on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Several people are looking for new places to live after a fire broke out in the north suburbs on Saturday afternoon.

Buffalo Grove firefighters responded to the 300-block of Le Parc Circle just before 12:30 p.m.

The fire started in one townhome and spread to five others.

All the homes are now uninhabitable, and the damage is estimated at nearly $1 million.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury.

No residents were at home at the time of the fire. Firefighters found two cats, who were rescued.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

