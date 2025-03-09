Several people displaced after fire causes nearly $1M in damage to 6 Buffalo Grove homes: officials

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Several people are looking for new places to live after a fire broke out in the north suburbs on Saturday afternoon.
Buffalo Grove firefighters responded to the 300-block of Le Parc Circle just before 12:30 p.m.
The fire started in one townhome and spread to five others.
All the homes are now uninhabitable, and the damage is estimated at nearly $1 million.
One firefighter suffered a minor injury.
No residents were at home at the time of the fire. Firefighters found two cats, who were rescued.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.