Buffalo Grove teen Nikki Rodrigues advances on 'American Idol'

She grew up in Buffalo Grove, and started singing when she was just 8, with dad on guitar.

She grew up in Buffalo Grove, and started singing when she was just 8, with dad on guitar.

She grew up in Buffalo Grove, and started singing when she was just 8, with dad on guitar.

She grew up in Buffalo Grove, and started singing when she was just 8, with dad on guitar.

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago-area teenager made waves on ABC's "American Idol."

Nikki Rodrigues grew up in Buffalo Grove and started singing when she was just 8.

On Sunday, the world got to see her shine on the "Idol" stage.

She punched her ticket to Hollywood with the song "July" by Leon Bridges and Noah Cyrus.

All three judges gave her a bold yes.

SEE ALSO | Buffalo Grove teenager to be featured on 'American Idol' this Sunday: 'This is my time'

Rodrigues also celebrated her 18th birthday on her primetime debut weekend.

An "Idol" producer found Rodrigues on TikTok; she's been posting since she was 10.

Watch "American Idol" on Sunday nights at 7 p.m. on ABC.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood returns to 'American Idol,' now as a judge alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan