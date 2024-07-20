CTA bus crashes into building after collision, 4 people hurt, Chicago Police say

A CTA bus crashed into a car and building in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood sending at least four to the hospital early Saturday, police said.

A CTA bus crashed into a car and building in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood sending at least four to the hospital early Saturday, police said.

A CTA bus crashed into a car and building in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood sending at least four to the hospital early Saturday, police said.

A CTA bus crashed into a car and building in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood sending at least four to the hospital early Saturday, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least four people were hurt, one seriously, after a CTA bus crashed into a building in Little Village early Saturday morning.

At about 4 a.m., a white Infinity sedan was travelling westbound in the 4000 block of West 26th Street ran a red light and hit the bus, according to Chicago police.

The #53 bus with only one passenger, was travelling northbound ended up crashing into a building, police said.

Video from the scene shows extensive to damage to the building, bus and the vehicle involved.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition. His 21-year-old female passenger was transported to Mt. Sinai in good condition.

Both the female bus driver and female passenger were taken to the hospital in good condition.

No citations have been issued at this time and no other information is available, according to police.