'Call Her Daddy' host Alex Cooper accuses former soccer coach of sexual harassment

Alex Cooper, host of the popular podcast "Call Her Daddy," has accused her former Boston University soccer coach, Nancy Feldman, of uncomfortable encounters that Cooper characterizes as sexual harassment.

Cooper made the allegation in her new Hulu documentary "Call Her Alex," which premiered on Sunday at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

Cooper, who played collegiate soccer at Boston University, said in the documentary that the alleged harassment began during her sophomore year, when she said Feldman, "really starting to fixate on me, way more than any other teammate of mine, and it was confusing."

" [ It ] was all based in her wanting to know who I was dating, her making comments about my body and her always wanting to be alone with me," Cooper alleged in the documentary.

She claimed Feldman placed a hand on her thigh and asked about her sex life.

"It was this psychotic game of, 'You want to play? Tell me about your sex life,'" Cooper said, adding that Feldman would tell her, "I have to drive you to your night class. Get in the car with me alone."

"I felt so deeply uncomfortable," she said.

In the documentary, Cooper said she didn't feel she could come forward at the time because she was on a full-tuition scholarship.

After sharing the allegations with her parents, Cooper said they contacted lawyers, but were advised the case could drag on for years.

Despite a meeting, she said the Boston University athletics officials failed to act.

Feldman was not fired, though she later retired in 2022. While Cooper chose not to play soccer her senior year, she retained her scholarship.

She returned to Boston University while filming the documentary and broke down in tears upon seeing the field, reflecting on all that she had lost.

"When I look back at that time in my life, I was scared, hopeless," Cooper said in the documentary. "I had no resources and no options, and the minute I left that campus, I was so determined to find a way where no one could ever silence me again."

ABC News has reached out to Feldman and representatives from Boston University for comment but has not yet received a response.

"Call Her Alex" premieres on Hulu on June 10, with both episodes released simultaneously.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.