Pizza delivery man fatally shot during robbery in Calumet City, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A food delivery driver was fatally shot Thursday evening in the south suburbs.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Merrill Avenue in Calumet City, police said.

The victim, a 23-year-old man, was shot in the upper body after he was robbed while he was believed to be delivering food, Calumet City police said. Officers provided trauma care to the victim.

The man was taken to a hospital, and he was later pronounced dead.

His family identified the victim to ABC7 as a pizza delivery driver.

There was no information available about any possible suspects, no arrests have been made.

SEE ALSO | Delivery driver shot in head in Englewood, Chicago police say

The Calumet City Police Department and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.