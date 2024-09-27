WATCH LIVE

Pizza delivery man fatally shot during robbery in Calumet City, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team and John Garcia WLS logo
Friday, September 27, 2024 6:41PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A food delivery driver was fatally shot Thursday evening in the south suburbs.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Merrill Avenue in Calumet City, police said.

The victim, a 23-year-old man, was shot in the upper body after he was robbed while he was believed to be delivering food, Calumet City police said. Officers provided trauma care to the victim.

The man was taken to a hospital, and he was later pronounced dead.

His family identified the victim to ABC7 as a pizza delivery driver.

There was no information available about any possible suspects, no arrests have been made.

The Calumet City Police Department and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

