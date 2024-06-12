WATCH LIVE

Delivery driver shot in head in Englewood, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, June 12, 2024 10:17AM
Chicago police said a food delivery driver was critically wounded in a shooting in the Englewood neighborhood Wednesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A food delivery driver was critically wounded in a shooting in the Englewood neighborhood Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred at about 12:29 a.m. in the 1200-block of West 68th Street.

Police said the 49-year-old victim got into a verbal altercation with a male subject after attempting to make a food delivery when someone fired shots.

The victim was shot in the head and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.

