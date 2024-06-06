Calumet Fisheries reopening Saturday morning, months after fire caused major damage

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The wait is over: Beloved local smoked fish shack Calumet Fisheries is reopening this weekend after a fire damaged their building.

The restaurant confirmed their reopening on their Facebook page, writing, "Well folks, here's the announcement you've been waiting for: We officially open this coming Saturday at 9am."

They noted they won't have smoked fish available until between 1 and 2 p.m., but said their fried menu will be available as soon as the doors have opened.

The restaurant, located at 3259 East 95th Street on the Far South Side, was heavily damaged by an electrical fire in November 2023, though no one was injured. The fire happened just a week after Calumet Fisheries reopened following a shutdown in late October for failing a city health inspection.

In their Facebook post, the restaurant said they'll be open Sunday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. They remain cash only, with an ATM in the store, and there is no seating and on public bathroom.

Their menu changes based on availability and they recommend calling in advance if you're looking for something specific.

"We're very anxious to get open and see the faces of our loyal customers and we welcome the new ones who have never been here. We've been in open 76 years as a family owned business," they wrote.