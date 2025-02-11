Teen, 14, charged in deadly shooting of 12-year-old girl in Calumet Heights home, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager has been charged in the deadly shooting of a 12-year-old girl on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened at about 8:29 p.m. in the 9200-block of South Harper Avenue on Sunday, police said.

Dalilah Batey, 12, was shot in the head inside the home. She was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where she died, authorities said.

On Tuesday, police said a 14-year-old boy was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

He was arrested on Monday night near the house where the shooting happened.

No other information was made available.

