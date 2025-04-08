Watch deleted scenes, a gag reel, filmmaker commentary and more for the latest film in the "Captain America" franchise.

'Captain America: Brave New World' soars onto digital and 4K/Blu-ray/DVD

Complete with bonus features, "Captain America: Brave New World" flies to digital April 15, before its 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD debut May 13.

Complete with bonus features, "Captain America: Brave New World" flies to digital April 15, before its 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD debut May 13.

Complete with bonus features, "Captain America: Brave New World" flies to digital April 15, before its 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD debut May 13.

Complete with bonus features, "Captain America: Brave New World" flies to digital April 15, before its 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD debut May 13.

LOS ANGELES -- "Captain America: Brave New World" is making its digital and DVD debut.

Be the first to view at home when the film launches on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home on April 15 before it arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 13.

Watch as Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) takes up the shield in the fourth installment of the "Captain America" franchise, where he meets with newly-elected President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) and finds himself in the midst of a global conspiracy.

The digital and Blu-ray delivers hours of exclusive bonus content featuring deleted scenes, a gag reel, featurettes, a filmmaker commentary and more.

Deleted Scenes:

- A Heartfelt Thanks - President Ross praises Agent Taylor for her actions.

- The Mission - Sam Wilson tries to extract information out of Agent Taylor in the boxing ring.

- Stick Around - President Ross extends an apology and an unexpected invitation to Isaiah.

Assuming the Mantle - Ever since his high-flying debut in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," audiences around the world have known that Sam Wilson was destined for great things. Join the cast and crew as they look at Sam's past, present, and potential future in the MCU.

Old Scores, New Scars - "Brave New World" finds Captain America locked in a battle of brains and brawn in the forms of The Leader, Red Hulk, and Sidewinder. From prosthetics to visual effects to stunt work, get the lowdown on these formidable foes and how they're brought to life.

Gag Reel - Enjoy some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of "Captain America: Brave New World."

Audio Commentary - Listen to Director Julius Onah and Director of Photography Kramer Morgenthau talk about the film

"Captain America: Brave New World" collectible SteelBook and pop-up Blu-ray are displayed. Disney

For collectors, the 4K UHD will be available in a collectible limited edition SteelBook with custom artwork and packaging.

A "Captain America 4-Movie Collection" will launch digitally in 4K UHD, HD, and SD on April 15 and on Blu-ray and DVD May 13.

Also available, Walmart will be home to an exclusive pop-up Blu-ray, displaying a faceoff between Captain America and Red Hulk.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel Studios and this ABC station.