Car almost hits kids at northern Indiana school bus stop; officials searching for driver | Video

OSCEOLA, Ind. (WLS) -- A door camera recorded the moment a car passed a school bus on the door side in northern Indiana on Tuesday, coming inches away from hitting children waiting at the bus stop.

Penn Harris Madison school officials said the incident took place before 7:45 a.m. in Osceola, outside of South Bend.

No one was injured, and the bus had its lights flashing and stop sign out.

Officials are trying to find the car involved, which is described as a red Dodge Charger, with very dark tinted windows and possibly a black stripe down the side.

The driver is described as a petite female, about 5-feet, 4-inches tall, with long braids, some red, school officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Joseph County Police Department at Trafficcomplaints@sjcpd.org or 574-235-9032 X6440.

Storyful contributed to this report.