Car crashes into East Garfield Park apartment building housing seniors, people with disabilities

A car crashed into an East Garfield Park apartment building that primarily houses seniors and people with disabilities Friday, sparking a fire.

A car crashed into an East Garfield Park apartment building that primarily houses seniors and people with disabilities Friday, sparking a fire.

A car crashed into an East Garfield Park apartment building that primarily houses seniors and people with disabilities Friday, sparking a fire.

A car crashed into an East Garfield Park apartment building that primarily houses seniors and people with disabilities Friday, sparking a fire.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car crashed into an East Garfield Park apartment building that primarily houses seniors and people with disabilities Friday, sparking a fire.

The force of the crash landed the vehicle inside the building near Maypole and Kedzie.

More than 100 people were evacuated in the aftermath of the crash. By Friday afternoon, dozens were still outside the Ike Sims Apartments, waiting to be let back into their homes.

The car crashed through the eight-story building's lobby and into one of its two elevators. Apparently, no one was in the elevator at the time of the crash, but the collision led to a fire that filled much of the building with smoke.

"It was very scary," said resident David Jones. "There are so many seniors in the building."

Many of the residents were on the upper floors of the building when they had to evacuate.

"The security man said drop everything and run. It was nothing but smoke. I couldn't see nothing," said resident Tishawn Jackson.

The car apparently came from the gas station across the street. Witnesses said there was gunfire and the driver of the car was apparently trying to get away from the gunmen. Police have not said there was any kind of shooting involved.

"The elevator, I could have been in it when it hit. I was just fixing to get on it, but I didn't," resident Walter McMorris said.

Police said the 61-year-old driver of the car was take to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. No other information was immediately available.

