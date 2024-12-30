Car crashes into Harold's Chicken in Brainerd, at least 2 taken to hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least two people were taken to nearby hospitals when a car crashed into a Harold's Chicken fast food restaurant on Chicago's South Side Monday afternoon.

The car crashed into the restaurant near 91st and Ashland shortly before 4 p.m. in the city's Brainerd neighborhood.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. Officials have not released any details about three people hospitalized, including their ages, gender, relationship or conditions.

An investigation is ongoing.

