Car crashes into home on Chicago's far South Side, video shows

Video shows the damage left to a house in the 9700-block of South Oglesby Avenue on Saturday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car rammed into a house on Chicago's far South Side, video shows.

A silver car was lodged into a house. A car that seemed to be parked in the driveway was also damaged.

The exact time of the crash and what led to it has yet to be released.

Chicago police have not released any information.

It is unknown if any injuries were reported.