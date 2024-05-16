Car crashes onto north suburban golf course, prompting lockdown at nearby school, rec center

LAKE BLUFF, Ill. (WLS) -- A car crashing onto a north suburban golf course prompted a lockdown for nearby buildings and an ongoing police investigation Wednesday evening.

Waukegan police are taking the lead on the investigation as we wait for more details on exactly what led up to this chaotic incident.

Witnesses said a car crashed onto the Lake Bluff Golf Course and then they saw people run from the vehicle. It's still not clear what led up to that crash, or how the vehicle ended up on the course, but there was a large police presence in the area.

The golf course had to go into a lockdown after the incident.

"It's frightening that somebody could have been hurt, and I understand that the individuals in the car may have been involved in a pretty serious incident before they came here and they were fleeing from the police. We've locked down the rec center. I contacted the school district superintendent just so they're aware. The school next door as well, had to keep that locked," said John Bealer, executive director of the Lake Bluff Park District.

Police have not yet given any details about what led up to this incident and said they are still in the early stages of their investigation. It was not known if any arrests had been made.