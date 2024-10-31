Calls grow for Chicago school board president to resign over antisemitic Facebook posts

Reverend Mitchell Johnson is facing criticism over his social media posts that some are calling antisemitic.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Calls continue to grow for Reverend Mitchell Johnson to step down as Chicago school board president less than a week since he was sworn in to the position.

This as he's set to lead only the second meeting for the newly-appointed school board on Friday

The majority of Chicago City Council members are asking for Mayor Brandon Johnson's brand new, hand-picked school board president to step down after a Jewish publication revealed dozens of antisemitic and anti-Israel posts on his Facebook page.

Many Jewish parents say they now feel unsafe sending their kids to Chicago Public Schools.

"I'm shocked that somebody with such power would abuse it in this manner to feed a bigotry that is already feeding more fuel to the fire and just adds more anxiety to an anxious community," Chaya Leah Carlsen, mother of a CPS student, said.

Alderwoman Debra Silverstein, City Council's only Jewish member, and Governor JB Pritzker, who is also Jewish wonder how Rev. Mitchell Johnson got the job.

"Who is vetting this person?" Alderwoman Debra Silverstein said. "How in the world did he get appointed with all of these social media posts? Who is looking at that? How did that get through?"

"Can you miss things in people's vets sure, but feels like Facebook posts are pretty easy to find," said Gov. JB Pritzker when asked about the Jewish Insider report. "You do have question who vetted him."

Rev. Johnson released a lengthy apology to the Jewish community writing, in part, "The remarks I posted were reactive and insensitive, and I am deeply sorry for not being more precise and deliberate in my comments posted last year. Since then, I have asked for and received feedback from my Jewish friends and colleagues, who helped me be more thoughtful in the way I address these sensitive matters."

For now, Mayor Brandon Johnson seems to be standing by his pick.

"These are not sentiments that i subscribe to and i do appreciate Rev. Johnson being willing to be held accountable for statements that he has made that have caused harm," Mayor Johnson said.

The Israeli Consulate and Anti-Defamation League have also written letters, asking for Reverend Johnson to resign, saying his social media posts disqualify him from holding the top school board position.

ADL Midwest Regional Director David Goldenberg said in a statement, "We have learned in the last 36 hours that Mayor Johnson's hand-picked appointment to lead Chicago Public Schools has a history of posting threatening and antisemitic statements on social media, he lied about his relationship with a Jewish fraternity, and even called the September 11 terrorist attacks an 'inside job.' The Jewish community is united across the Board, along with at least 60% of the City Council, that Rev. Johnson needs to go. At some point, we hope the Mayor will genuinely acknowledge the harm his actions continues to inflict on Chicago's Jewish community."

Full statement from Rev. Mitchell Johnson

"I want to take a moment to apologize to the Jewish community. The remarks I posted were reactive and insensitive, and I am deeply sorry for not being more precise and deliberate in my comments posted last year. Since then, I have asked for and received feedback from my Jewish friends and colleagues, who helped me be more thoughtful in the way I address these sensitive matters.

Throughout my career, I have worked hand in hand with the Jewish community in Chicago to fight antisemitism. Whether it was rooting out antisemitism directly at AEPI Alpha Epsilon Pi or fighting for investments in the far south side at Developing Communities Project (DCP), those experiencing injustice and discrimination have no greater friend than they have in me.

As board president, I am committed to making sure that antisemitism and hate of any kind have no place in Chicago Public Schools."