Robbins completes first phase of Midlothian Creek, Cal-Sag Channel flood relief project

Robbins celebrated the completion of phase one of its multi-million dollar flood relief project in the south suburbs on Thursday.

ROBBINS, Ill. (WLS) -- South suburban Robbins has faced more than its share of major flooding issues.

There was a celebration Thursday as phase one of a multi-million dollar public project to reduce flooding was completed.

ABC7 spoke to residents and developers about how the effort is breathing new life into the beleaguered village.

Salvador Cortez lives right by the Cal-Sag Channel and said when he moved to Robbins 13 years ago, it would flood almost every time it rained.

'The sewers would clog," Cortez said. "The houses, the water would come through the basement and a lot of mess, and

At times, disaster displaced people and destroyed lives, like what happened during the storm flooding in Robbins from 2011.

Now, Cortez said his basement is dry and so are the streets outside his home.

"I don't have any problems right now with the flooding," Cortez said.

It's partly because of the brand new Robbins Heritage Park and Midlothian Creek Restoration project, creating a new connection between Midlothian Creek and the Cal-Sag Channel to mitigate storm water flooding.

"Its the thought of, 'Will water get in my basement? Will we see that water in unwanted places?'" Metropolitan Water Reclamation District President Kari Steele said. "It brings a sense of comfort to know that you can have storm water management in a community that has been overlooked for far too long."

Everybody is coming together to support one of the poorest communities in the state. Darren Bryant, Robbins Mayor

The $30 million project is spearheaded by the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District and federal, state and county dollars is set to remove 140 acres from the flood plain, protect 92 structures and remove more than 1,300 parcels from the 100-year flood plain. It's part of a solution to an issue facing Robbins more more than a century.

"This system has a 100-year level protection, that means it's keeping future generations in Robbins," Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said.

The public investment is already paying off, because developer Rita Lee with Dr. Developer U says she would be unable to build new houses here in the hundred-year flood plain if not for the massive new storm water management system in Robbins.

"We're not worried about flooding anymore and that's why we started right here a block away from the River," Lee said. "Now we can build and continue to build for the next hundred years."

Robbins Mayor Darren Bryant said this is a down payment on the future.

"It let's me know that they haven't forgotten about Robbins," Bryant said. "Everybody is coming together to support one of the poorest communities in the state."