72-year-old man dies after Englewood house fire: Cook County medical examiner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 72-year-old man has died after a house fire Sunday night on Chicago's South Side, Chicago fire officials and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

CFD responded to the fire in the 500-block of West 60th Place in the city's Englewood neighborhood, and took at least one person to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The medical examiner's office said Monday that person died. He was identified as Carl Braddock.

SEE ALSO: Fire destroys historic U.S. Steel mill building in Joliet

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Neither Chicago police nor fire officials provided any additional information on the blaze, or if anyone else was injured.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.