Woman arrested for animal cruelty, 52 dogs rescued, Wauconda police say

WAUCONDA, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman was arrested for animal cruelty after dozens of dogs were rescued from a home, police said.

On Monday, Wauconda police responded to a complaint of many dogs living in "unsanitary and overcrowded conditions, with no air conditioning and evidence of inbreeding."

Officers immediately noticed a strong odor of urine coming from a home in the 200 block of Sky Hill Road.

The owner of the house, Carol Reith, claimed she only had four dogs and a recent litter of puppies.

She allegedly allowed police to enter the home, however the "overwhelming odors of urine and bleach" forced police to retreat.

The fire department was called to asses air quality before police were able to continue their investigation.

A total of 52 dogs were removed from the home.

During the rescue, one animal control officer was bit by a dog and required medical attention, police said.

WAUCONDA POLICE DEPARTMENT

The dogs were turned over to Reach Rescue, Wags 2 Wishes Animal Rescue, Waukegan Police Animal Control and Lake County Animal Care and Control.

Lake County Animal Control arrived and said the living conditions constituted animal cruelty.

City authorities deemed the house uninhabitable and was red-tagged.

Reith was charged with animal cruelty. She is due in court on July 24 in Waukegan.