2 Wisconsin factory workers seriously injured, manufacturing company says

RACINE, Wis. (WLS) -- Two factory workers were seriously injured Wednesday in an incident near Racine, Wisconsin.

A spokesperson for CNH Industrial America, which manufactures agricultural and construction equipment, said two contractors were involved in the incident at the Case Tractor Factory, which the company owns.

The spokesperson said the company is cooperating with the investigation.

"Our thoughts are with them (the workers) and their families during this difficult time," the spokesperson said. "At this time, we are focused on providing support to those affected and ensuring the safety of all our employees and partners."

It was not immediately clear what caused the workers' injuries.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.