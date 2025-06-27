Pantry said the incident might affect upcoming food distribution, as they assess the cost of the damage.

Catalytic converters stolen from Bolingbrook food pantry's trucks; distribution could be affected

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- The catalytic converters were stolen off a south suburban food pantry's trucks, Bolingbrook police said Friday.

Police responded to 4 KIDS Sake Food Pantry and Enrichment Center, located at 339 Remington Boulevard, just after 6:30 a.m. Friday for a report of two stolen catalytic converters.

Police said they don't have any leads on who might have committed the crime.

The food pantry said their trucks were parked on their dock and in their front parking lot between 7 p.m. Thursday and 6 p.m. Friday.

The pantry said they are looking at security footage to try to identify any possible suspects, but asked for the public's help providing information about the thefts.

Bolingbrook police said there was also a catalytic converter theft in the 200-block of Remington in the same time period.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for more details.