Eggs linked to salmonella outbreak sold by Milo's Poultry Farms in Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CDC is warning the public about eggs linked to a salmonella outbreak that were sold in stores and restaurants in Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Milo's Poultry Farms LLC recalled the eggs on Friday, Sept. 6. The recall encompasses all chicken eggs, like cage-free or organic, in all cases and carton sizes labeled with "Milo's Poultry Farm" or "Tony's Fresh Market" of any and all expiration dates.

So far 65 people have been sickened in the outbreak, and 24 have been hospitalized.

Most of the illnesses were reported in Wisconsin and Illinois, but people in nine states have gotten sick from the same strain of salmonella.

If you have any eggs affected by the recall, do not eat them and throw them away immediately. You should also wash items or surfaces that may have touched the recalled eggs using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

