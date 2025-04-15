Man charged in killing woman in Budlong Woods stabbing, police say

A woman died after being stabbed in a Northwest Side attack on Saturday, Chicago police said.

A woman died after being stabbed in a Northwest Side attack on Saturday, Chicago police said.

A woman died after being stabbed in a Northwest Side attack on Saturday, Chicago police said.

A woman died after being stabbed in a Northwest Side attack on Saturday, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged in stabbing and killing a woman on the city's Northwest Side on Saturday.

The attack happened at about 11:24 p.m. Saturday in the 2700-block of West Balmoral Avenue in Budlong Woods, according to police.

Mairunnisa B. Osman, 29, died from multiple sharp force injuries, the medical examiner's office said Monday.

On Tuesday, police said Nurmuhammed Inus, 35, was charged for in her murder.

The victim and the suspect lived in the same block where the incident occurred, officials said.

Police said Osman and Inus were allegedly arguing when the man pulled out a knife and stabbed her, CPD said.

When police arrived, they found the woman inside a home with a stab wound to her torso. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died.

Inus was due in court on Tuesday.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood