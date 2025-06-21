Chicago Department of Transportation Commissioner Tom Carney announces resignation

Chicago Department of Transportation Commissioner Tom Carney has announced his resignation. His last day is July 3, before the NASCAR Street Race.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Transportation Commissioner is resigning.

Tom Carney announced Friday that he will step down July 3.

Carney's final day with CDOT will be just two days before the start of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

Carney said he's considering the current needs of his family in his decision to resign.

Chicago Mayor Johnson thanked Carney, saying "his work has made Chicago's streets safer, which has saved lives and made our city stronger."

