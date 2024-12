Celebrate a Christmas Eve tradition with Mino's Italian in Winnetka

Mino's Italian in Winnetka is gearing up to celebrate an Italian-American Christmas Eve tradition that involves eating a meatless meal of several seafood dishes. Chef Michael Kropp stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about celebrating feast of the seven fishes dinner. The Feast of Seven Fishes is available at Mino's from December 17 until December 24. To check out the menu, click here.