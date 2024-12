Celebrate 'A Very Merry' Christmas at Eataly

Chicago's Eataly restaurant in the River North area wants Chicago to celebrate Christmas at the restaurant.

Chicago's Eataly restaurant in the River North area wants Chicago to celebrate Christmas at the restaurant.

Chicago's Eataly restaurant in the River North area wants Chicago to celebrate Christmas at the restaurant.

Chicago's Eataly restaurant in the River North area wants Chicago to celebrate Christmas at the restaurant.

Chicago's Eataly restaurant in the River North area wants Chicago to celebrate Christmas at the restaurant.

For the first-time this year, the doors of the Italian eatery will be open for Christmas. David Malzahn, an Eataly brand ambassador stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness to discuss the holiday offering. To learn more or connect with the Eataly staff, click here.