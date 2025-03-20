Celebrate National Ravioli Day with Rosario's Pizzeria and Catering

It is a celebration of one of the ultimate comfort foods, ravioli.

It is a celebration of one of the ultimate comfort foods, ravioli.

It is a celebration of one of the ultimate comfort foods, ravioli.

It is a celebration of one of the ultimate comfort foods, ravioli.

Thursday, March 20 marks National Ravioli Day. It is a celebration of one of the ultimate comfort foods, ravioli. With its flavorful fillings and perfectly sauced presentation, ravioli holds a special place in the hearts of pasta lovers everywhere. Chef Chris Bucaro and his daughter, Francesca joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News. They're from Rosario's Pizzeria and Catering. They know exactly how to serve up delicious, mouth-watering ravioli.

The family-run business has been a staple in the community, delighting customers with authentic Italian dishes made from family recipes. To learn more or to taste of ravioli perfection about Rosario's, click here.

Visit their website or stop by for a taste of ravioli perfection.