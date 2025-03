Celebrating National Dentist's Day: Tips for a bright smile and healthy teeth

On March 6, most people flash their brightest smiles in celebration of National Dentist's Day!

On March 6, most people flash their brightest smiles in celebration of National Dentist's Day!

On March 6, most people flash their brightest smiles in celebration of National Dentist's Day!

On March 6, most people flash their brightest smiles in celebration of National Dentist's Day!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On March 6, most people flash their brightest smiles in celebration of National Dentist's Day!

It is the perfect time to say 'thank you' to the dental pros who keep our pearly whites shining all year long. Doctor Lena Casimir from Classic Smiles in Chicago's South Loop to offers some tips and talk about her new foundation to honor her late mother. To connect with Dr. Casimir and Classic Smiles, click here.