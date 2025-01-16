Celebrations held in Chicago area after Israel and Hamas reach ceasefire deal

A ceasefire and hostage deal has been reached between Israel and Hamas, more than 15 months into the conflict in Gaza.

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- United States officials say Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

People in the Chicago area celebrated the news Wednesday.

There's a feeling of relief and newfound hope among a group from the Palestinian Community Network. They gathered here in Bridgeview in celebration after joining many others in calling for a ceasefire over the last 15 months.

While there is reason to celebrate, organizers told ABC7 there's also a sense of sorrow reflecting on what has happened.

Many people in Chicago have loved ones or know somebody who has been impacted by the devastation in Gaza.

READ MORE | Israel and Hamas reach ceasefire and hostage release deal

ABC7 has seen them protest relentlessly over the Israel-Hamas war in downtown Chicago and across the suburbs. They've been calling on the U.S. to not only mediate a ceasefire, but to also stop sending American funds to Israel.

Now, President Joe Biden has announced a ceasefire deal and the hope to allow civilians back to their homes in Gaza.

The Palestinian Community Network said it is just the first step to what they hope leads to peace in the Middle East.

