Chalet Horticulturist Jennifer Brennan unveils end-of-spring gardening playbook

Less than 30 days until summer and Chicago area gardeners are already gearing up.

Less than 30 days until summer and Chicago area gardeners are already gearing up.

Less than 30 days until summer and Chicago area gardeners are already gearing up.

Less than 30 days until summer and Chicago area gardeners are already gearing up.

Less than 30 days until summer and Chicago area gardeners are already gearing up. It's time to tackle your End-of-Spring checklist. Chalet Home & Garden horticulturist Jennifer Brennan joined ABC7 Eyewitness News to lay out her "planting playbook."

Here's what she recommends:

Spring Kick-Off: The single most important task before summer's arrival

Bloom Boosters: Top perennials and shrubs to add instant color

Disease Defense: Simple TLC steps to keep flowers healthy

Veggie Timing: When and when not to plant tomatoes, peppers, and other warm-season crops

Tropical Touches: Fast-growing options that bring a summer vibe to any yard

Pest Patrol: Effective, eco-friendly ways to deter rabbits and fungal threats

Weed Control: How to know if you still have time to tackle invasive lawn weeds

Upcoming Events:

May 31, 2025 at 8:45 AM: Chalet Farm Truck Kick-off, value-priced plants and Q &A with Jennifer Brennan

June 1, 2025 at 10:30 AM: "June Monthly Gardening Checklist" lecture with Jennifer Brennan

First Week of June (June 20-25): Monarch Magic: A Family Celebration of Butterflies & Milkweed

For full details, expert tips, and more on getting your garden and your summer-off to a blooming start, click here.