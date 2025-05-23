Chalet Horticulturist Jennifer Brennan unveils end-of-spring gardening playbook
ByTony Smith
Friday, May 23, 2025 1:12PM
Less than 30 days until summer and Chicago area gardeners are already gearing up. It's time to tackle your End-of-Spring checklist. Chalet Home & Garden horticulturist Jennifer Brennan joined ABC7 Eyewitness News to lay out her "planting playbook."
Here's what she recommends:
- Spring Kick-Off: The single most important task before summer's arrival
- Bloom Boosters: Top perennials and shrubs to add instant color
- Disease Defense: Simple TLC steps to keep flowers healthy
- Veggie Timing: When and when not to plant tomatoes, peppers, and other warm-season crops
- Tropical Touches: Fast-growing options that bring a summer vibe to any yard
- Pest Patrol: Effective, eco-friendly ways to deter rabbits and fungal threats
- Weed Control: How to know if you still have time to tackle invasive lawn weeds
Upcoming Events:
May 31, 2025 at 8:45 AM: Chalet Farm Truck Kick-off, value-priced plants and Q&A with Jennifer Brennan
June 1, 2025 at 10:30 AM: "June Monthly Gardening Checklist" lecture with Jennifer Brennan
First Week of June (June 20-25): Monarch Magic: A Family Celebration of Butterflies & Milkweed
For full details, expert tips, and more on getting your garden and your summer-off to a blooming start, click here.
