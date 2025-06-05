Charges dropped against Harvey alderwoman arrested during council meeting

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- Second Ward Alderwoman Colby Chapman is no longer facing charges after she was arrested during a Harvey council meeting.

Chapman was arrested during a council meeting on April 28, she said, while trying to speak on behalf of a resident.

The city council voted to censure her and remove her from the meeting, as seen on video.

She was originally charged with battery of a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

On Wednesday, state prosecutors dropped the charges against the alderwoman, according to Cook County court records.

Since that meeting, residents have come to her defense while also airing out their own issues against the mayor.

