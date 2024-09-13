Chef Briana Houston joins 'Windy City Weekend,' as Ryan tries to predict another Chicago Bears win

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On "Windy City Weekend," Val and Ryan caught up for Host Chat.

The top 10 worst sleep mistakes

If you feel like you're not getting the best sleep, you may be unknowingly doing one of these 10 sleep mistakes.

A new job is here - wedding destroyers!

A man in Spain has taken on a new job: destroying people's weddings. If a bride is unsure she wants to say "I do," this man will come to the wedding to officially object!

Life really begins at 27 years old

A poll found that people felt their "adulting" years really started at the age of 27.

Tastes of Bri

Chef Briana Houston made her renowned vegan birria tacos for Val and Ryan.

If you're looking for easy ways to make your favorite meals a little healthier, Chef Briana Houston has you covered. Houston is a professional chef turned business owner, running her own meal-prep company called "Tastes of Bri."

She joined Val and Ryan in the kitchen to make her renowned vegan birria tacos. She also shared her new cookbook, "Undercover Vegan."

You can learn more about Houston, get one of her delicious meals or order your very own copy of "Undercover Vegan" by visiting her website at tastesofbri.com.

China Light Festival Giveaway

Join China Lights 2024 to celebrate the Year of the Dragon.

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon. Join China Lights 2024 to celebrate the Year of the Dragon with more than 40 larger-than-life light displays Sept. 13 through Oct. 27.

The Dragon King, flower tunnel and zodiac lanterns are just some of the highlights of this year's event. Visitors will see something different at every turn, as they walk through the garden at night at Boerner Botanical Garden in Hales Corners, Wisconsin.

Boerner Botanical Garden

9400 Boerner Drive

Hales, Wisconsin

For more event information, visit https://chinalights.org.

Roeper's Reviews: Spend or Save

Here's what to spend your money on this weekend.

'Speak No Evil' - SPEND

A new Horror film, "Speak no Evil," has a family's dream getaway turned into a nightmare.

'Uglies' - SAVE

"Uglies" stars Joey King in a dystopian future where every 16-year-old must get plastic surgery to follow the world's beauty standards.

'How to Die Alone' - SAVE

"How to Die Alone" is a new Hulu comedy series about an airport worker who never found love. But, after a brush with death, she decides to spread her wings and look for her soulmate.

Bear-ly Accurate week 2: Bears vs. Texans

Will the Bears beat the Texans?

It's Week 2 of the Chicago Bears' season, and they're coming off of it with a victory! Ryan's prediction from last week came true.

This week, as the Bears saddle up to face the Texans, Ryan got two fans saddled up to see who could predict this week's champion by racing horses.