From Cher to Ozzy, Mary J. to Dave Matthews, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors variety of talent

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The 39th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony returned to its hometown of Cleveland for the first time since 2021.

This year's top music-industry honor in the performer category went to Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & The Gang, Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest. Musical Excellence Award honorees included Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick and Norman Whitfield. Alexis Korner, John Mayall and Big Mama Thornton received the Musical Influence Award.

"Look, rock and roll... is so inclusive," said Cher. "Do I look like I should belong here now? But I'm still working... I'm still here."

The members of Foreigner were equally thrilled to be included.

"I think if you'd have asked us back in the late 70s when the band was formed, if we'd be still relevant today, I don't think any of us would have believed it!" said Rick Wills.

Peter Frampton calls the honor overwhelming.

"I'm a guitar player. I know in the 70s I was everybody's favorite 'whatever'... that was one thing and and then things changed. So to get to this point it is overwhelming, because I had kind of crossed it off the list," Frampton said.

"I think it's wonderful that my art has been recognized finally," said Dionne Warwick. "After 62 years, I think it's about time."

And Mary J. Blige wanted to send a message out to her devoted fans. "I love ya'll so much. Thank you all for helping me, the way you say I've helped you."

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony is streaming on Disney+. It will also air as a special event on ABC on Jan. 1, 2025.

