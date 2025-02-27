Acero Schools officials say immigration agents detained adult outside schools in Gage Park

Vigil held ahead of Chicago Public Schools Board meeting on taking control of some Acero charter schools

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A school community is on edge after administrators said immigration agents detained someone near two charter schools at the start of the school day.

Acero Schools said the arrest happened outside Soto High School and Idar Elementary Wednesday morning. Many parents told ABC7 this has renewed fear in their homes.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has not responded to ABC7's requests for comment, but Acero schools is taking steps to remind parents and students of their rights.

Parents told ABC7 the incident comes at an already difficult time for the Acero community.

Many right now are fighting to keep their schools open. At a "Save Our Schools" rally Wednesday, parents in attendance told ABC7 other Acero parents were too scared to show up, not knowing if they too could be separated from their families.

A video obtained by ABC7 showed what Acero officials said was ICE agents taking someone into custody just after 8 a.m.

Two babies were trying to be dropped off when this president decided to attack this community and attack a family," said Hilario Dominguez with the Chicago Teachers Union.

In a letter from Acero officials to families, the charter school network said an adult was dropping off two students when the arrest happened.

The letter read in part, "Agents did not attempt to nor were they permitted to enter either Soto High School or Idar Elementary. There were two students in the vehicle when the adult individual was detained. School administration escorted these students away from the car and to their respective campuses. No individuals were physically harmed during this event."

"Our people are being targeted and it is not fair. It is not fair what they are doing to our children to our community," Acero parent Lucy Salgado said.

At a rally outside of Tamayo Elementary in Gage Park, where many Acero parents were advocating to keep their schools open, outrage and heartbreak overwhelmed the crowd.

"Coming to our schools to grab parents from their families... it is a shame that we live in terror," 25th Ward Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez said.

Parents already worried about their children's schools possibly closing are now beside themselves over keeping their families safe and together.

"All they are doing is putting fear in us, putting fear in our community and in our children," Acero parent Lucy Salgado said. "This is scarring for them."

In the letter to parents, Acero officials said that ICE and ATF agents were present.

ABC7 reached out to both agencies. ATF directed ABC7 to contact ICE. So far Wednesday night, ABC7 have not yet gotten a response from ICE.

The parents spoke about their fears while at a vigil for Acero schools.

The Chicago Public Schools Board previously voted to take control of five of the seven struggling schools, but parents said the new board is now reconsidering those plans.

The board is scheduled to discuss Acero schools Thursday night.

In a statement, CPS said in part, "Where financially and legally possible, the District continues working to keep as many of the Acero campuses open as possible."