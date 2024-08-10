ABC7's Christian Piekos skydives with US Army Golden Knights ahead of Chicago Air and Water Show

ABC7's Christian Piekos jumps with the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team ahead of the Chicago Air and Water Show.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At 12,000 feet, the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team aim to motivate and inspire.

Specialized soldiers jump out of a plane at over 100 miles per hour and land right on target at North Avenue Beach for the Chicago Air and Water Show.

They asked ABC7's Christian Piekos to tag along, and as someone who is afraid of heights, he obviously agreed.

The parachute team has a special kind of brotherhood.

"The opportunity to do this, it's not lost on me how great this job is," SFC. Ryan Reis said. "The opportunity I and the rest of the team have to spread the Army's message."

It's a unique bond forged thousands of feet in the sky.

"We spend more time with each other than we do pretty much with anyone else," Reis said. "I have to be able to depend on him and he has to be able to depend on me, as well."

The Army Golden Knights are back once again this year at the Chicago Air and Water Show, jumping over the skies of the Windy City at close to 120 miles per hour, showcasing their adrenaline-fueled skill set by landing precisely on North Avenue Beach.

"When I'm getting ready for a show I'm always at my height of excitement," SSG. Nickolas Orozco said. "You're falling at 120 miles per hour, so the adrenaline is just kicking. Once your parachute opens up, it's absolutely peaceful."

Piekos got suited up and got amped up to jump along with the Golden Knights on Friday ahead of the big show this weekend.

They took off from the Gary Jet Center and climbed to an altitude of 12,000 feet over Chicago.

Before he knew it, Piekos was falling out of the plane. He said he experienced a rush unlike anything else, with views that are hard to beat.

He and the Golden Knights even has some time in freefall for a quick game of rock paper scissors.

Seconds later, the canopy deployed and they floated over a picture-perfect city skyline, landing safely on the beach just minutes later with an increased appreciation for solid ground.

"We're just like you. We just signed up to protect our country," Reis said. "It's something in all of us that we want to be part of something bigger than ourselves."

