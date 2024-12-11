Chicago-area concerts to showcase 16th-century Christmas music after sheet music discovery

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local historian recently found old sheet music, providing an opportunity to hear what 16th century Christmas music sounded like.

ABC7 was with some musicians who played a few chords on Wednesday.

Popular Christmas music from many centuries ago hasn't been played in hundreds of years. The sheet music, considered sacred objects, was kept in chests in Guatemala and eventually sold to Indiana University, where Northwestern Doctoral student Paul Feller-Simmons happened to discover it.

"I don't think they knew what they were buying exactly," Feller-Simons said.

Feller-Simmons, a language expert, recognized it as Christmas music from the 16th century. With help from several colleagues, he helped bring it back to life.

Musicians from the Newberry consort are performing the music in concerts this weekend. It's the first time anyone has heard much of the music in centuries.

"It's really an exciting opportunity to be the first to bring a piece to life," Newberry Consort Artistic Director Liza Malamut said.

When it was written, it was considered Christmas party music. It's virtually impossible to determine who originally wrote it.

Most of the vocals are in Spanish. The lyrics reference the nativity.

"We would love the audience to experience a pilgrimage, where you're going from region to region and through time," Malamut said.

The group plans to play five pieces from the Guatamalan Collection in concert.

Feller-Simmons said he believes the music is as relevant to the spirit of Christmas now as it was when it was written. While the Newberry consort gets the first crack at it, eventually he hopes others will play the music, particularly in the Latino culture where it comes from.

"My approach to this music... make it relevant for today," Feller-Simmons said.

The group will perform the concert three times, in Buena Park, Evanston and Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, and each concert includes an hour lecture before the music begins.

More information about tickets can be found here.

