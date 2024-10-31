Halloween events taking place across Chicago and suburbs Thursday

Halloween events are being held across Chicago and the suburbs Thursday, including in Aurora, Naperville and more.

Halloween events taking place across Chicago area Halloween events are being held across Chicago and the suburbs Thursday, including in Aurora, Naperville and more.

Halloween events taking place across Chicago area Halloween events are being held across Chicago and the suburbs Thursday, including in Aurora, Naperville and more.

Halloween events taking place across Chicago area Halloween events are being held across Chicago and the suburbs Thursday, including in Aurora, Naperville and more.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are a lot of Halloween events going on in the Chicago area.

The Roseland Community Hospital is hosting a trunk or treat event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. outside at the parking lot on 111th Street.

The city of Aurora will be hosting a big event from 3- 5 p.m. at Wilder Park. The mayor will be there along with firefighters, police officers and other staffers to hand out candy.

At 3 p.m., Englewood's 7th District police will hold a Halloween fest. it runs until 6 p.m. at the Englewood Police Station on 63rd Street.

Naperville will be hosting its Halloween in the Park from 1-1:45 p.m. It will take place at 95th Street Library Wagner Pavilion, 3109 Cedar Glade Drive. If there is inclement weather, the event will move indoors.

The South Shore will be hosting its Hallowhood Night, with Halloween activities including pumpkin painting and a "House of Horrors" and a stepper's set. The Community crawl takes place from 3-9 p.m. along the 71st Street corridor

The event is organized by Alderman Desmon Yancy, Lost Boyz Inc. My Chi, My Future, South Shore Works, CPD, Chicago Park District and others.

UCAN is hosting a free "Trunk or Treat" event for kids of all ages and families on the West Side. The event will feature arts and crafts, laser tag, horse rides, free costumes, face painting and food. It will take place at 4 p.m. on UCAN's Drost Harding campus at 3605 W. Fillmore St.

