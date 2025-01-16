Suburban school districts try to calm immigrant community's fears of mass deportations

Chicago-area suburban school districts are trying to calm immigrant families' fears of mass deportations ahead of a second Donald Trump presidency.

BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Ahead of Donald Trump's second term as president, some Chicago-area schools are looking to ease fears of some families.

It's a response to the president-elect's promises of mass deportations.

By law, Illinois schools must welcome students regardless of race, creed or immigration status. Most public officials in the state have expressed confidence that will continue.

However, with the Trump administration about to take over leadership in Washington, some families in the immigrant community are on edge.

"With all the rhetoric that's coming out, and I feel the anxiety is more fear of the unknown," said Rafael Villagomez with the Elgin Hispanic Network.

Villagomez works with families in Elgin, which has a large Hispanic population. Many families are concerned about the political climate once Trump is sworn into the presidency next week.

"So now they're like, 'What's gonna happen? Do I keep my kid at home and not as active?'" District U-46 parent Elisa Lara said.

A number of school districts are trying to calm fears. Barrington school officials sent an email to families last week, saying in part, "We want to assure you that we will continue to support all Barrington 220 students, and remind you that Illinois state law provides many important protections for immigrant communities."

In Aurora and other places, they are sponsoring workshops for immigrants and others to help make sure they know their rights in the event they are questioned or detained by immigration officers.

In addition to the messages sent by individual school districts, the state board of education is also working on messaging they plan to distribute next week.

