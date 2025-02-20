2 injured in semi head-on crash in Yorkville, police say

KENDALL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were hospitalized after a serious head-on crash in the west suburbs, according to Illinois State police.
The crash happened at about 7:17 a.m. on Illinois Route 126, east of Old Grove Road in Yorkville, ISP said.
Chopper 7 was over the scene where a white SUV had serious damage.
A semi was also at the scene with front-end damage.
ISP said both drivers were taken to the hospital, the extent of their injuries are unknown.
All east and westbound lanes of traffic on IL-126 were shut down between Grove Road and Schlapp Road.
It is unknown when they will reopen.