2 injured in semi head-on crash in Yorkville, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, February 20, 2025 3:34PM
KENDALL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were hospitalized after a serious head-on crash in the west suburbs, according to Illinois State police.

The crash happened at about 7:17 a.m. on Illinois Route 126, east of Old Grove Road in Yorkville, ISP said.

Chopper 7 was over the scene where a white SUV had serious damage.

A semi was also at the scene with front-end damage.

ISP said both drivers were taken to the hospital, the extent of their injuries are unknown.

All east and westbound lanes of traffic on IL-126 were shut down between Grove Road and Schlapp Road.

It is unknown when they will reopen.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
