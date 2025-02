Deadly crash shuts down roads near Dundee Township, sheriff says

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A deadly crash shut down roads in the west suburbs on Monday morning.

The crash happened on Illinois Route 31 near Miller Road, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

Chopper 7 was over the scene as law enforcement blocked the roads and conducted an investigation.

Kane County officials said a man was killed in a crash. No other information was made available.

The sheriff's office said it did not know how long the roads would be closed.