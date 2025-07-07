Big closures go into effect tonight for I-80, I-55 and Kennedy Expy. drivers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Big closures are scheduled to go into effect on Monday night in major summer reconstruction projects.
The closures will affect I-80, I-55 and I-90/94 drivers.
Crews are working to rebuild the I-80 bridges over I-55 in the Joliet, Channahon and Shorewood areas.
Over the next three nights, I-80 will be reduced to one lane between River and Houbolt roads starting at 8 p.m.
At 9 p.m. I-55 will also be down to one lane between Route 59 and U.S. 6.
Then, between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. both directions of I-55 will be completely shut down at I-80.
The outbound Kennedy Expressway will be reduced to one lane from Washington Boulevard to Addison Street over the next two nights between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
At midnight, the express lanes will also close. Intermittent ramp closures are also expected during that time.
The work is expected to be completed by 5 a.m. on Wednesday, when the new traffic pattern will be in place.