Semi crash shuts down ramp from NB I-294 to IB Stevenson Expy.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A semi crash shut down the ramp from northbound I-294 Tri-State Tollway to the inbound Stevenson Expressway.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning in the west suburbs.

A stalled Ford was in the center lane and was struck by a semi, according to Illinois State Police.

A second semi then struck the first semi and rolled over on its side.

Chopper 7 was over the scene, it appeared that the semi detached from the trailer, leaving debris across the ramp.

Officials said the ramp could be closed until 7 a.m. if not longer.

ISP said there were minor injuries related to the crash.