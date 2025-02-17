24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Final day for 2025 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place

Monday, February 17, 2025 10:36AM
Chicago Auto Show 2025
The Chicago Auto Show 2025 is rolling into its final weekend at McCormick Place.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday is the final day of the 20-25 Chicago Auto Show.

Doors open at 10 a.m. at McCormick Place.

The show comes to an end at 8 p.m.

The Chicgao Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto show.

