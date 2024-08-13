WATCH LIVE

11th Annual BBQ for the Troops raises $81K for military families

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, August 13, 2024 6:18PM
For the eleventh year in a row, Chicago area car dealers raised money for donations to military families.

On Tuesday, Chicago Automobile Trade Association presented a check to the United Service Organizations for $81,267.

The money was raised throughout July and at the Saturday's BBQ for the Troops fundraiser.

More than 60 dealerships hosted community events with food, music, games, and even some classic cars.

For every test drive made in July, a donation was made to support the troops.

To date, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association has raised more than $1 million for the USO.

To learn more about the efforts, click here.

